The plan is to play in World Cup final - Otto Addo reveals

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana coach, coach Otto Addo says he is aiming to steer his side to play in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having made a return to the Mundial after missing out on the last edition in Russia in 2018, Ghana has been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The Black Stars will open their campaign against Ronaldo's Portugal on Thursday at the 974 Stadium.



Speaking in an interview, Addo said he is unconcerned about pundits' predictions, which have mostly been negative for the four-time African champions.



According to him, the team he has put together has the potential to beat any team and win the competition.

"We want to go as far as possible. Our goal is to reach the final," he said in an interview with the Spanish outlet AS.



The Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.