2
Menu
Sports

The plan is to win 2023 CHAN - Black Galaxies assistant coach Kobby Mensah

Kobby Mensah 2022 09 07 At 2.jpeg Black Galaxies assistant coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Assistant coach of the Black Galaxies, Bismark Kobby Mensah has said the target is to win the 2023 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

The locally assembled side are making a return to the tournament for the first time since 2014.

However, the Galaxies have been housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

With the team set to jet off to Algeria for the tournament, the former Karela United boss says the target is to win the ultimate.

"The plan is to win the trophy," he said in an interview.

"We have had good preparations but we humbly request Ghanaians to support the team in prayers and I know our target will be achieved," he added.

The Black Galaxies have been in Egypt as part of their preparations for the tournament.

The team defeated Egypt's U-20 side before defeating Al Ahly in their final friendly game.

However, the team are expected to play a friendly in Algeria before the start of the tournament.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 4.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP