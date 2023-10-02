The players need to be encouraged – Prosper Ogum affirms

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Head Coach of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Prosper Narteh Ogum has urged fans to continue rallying behind the team despite the tough times in their first three games.

This comes after Asante Kotoko were held to a one-all stalemate by Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, October 1 in the betPawa Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors are yet to record a win after three matches in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season which has left supporters talking and others already calling for the head of their gaffer.



However, Ogum says the performance of his charges keep improving and in no time the club will start winning.



“We need to encourage them. It is better if you create the chances and if you miss it is good than if you don’t create at all. If you create the possibility of scoring is high and if you look at our first game up till now, we are creating more,” Ogum told Happy FM.



“We created less in the Heart of Lions game, we created more than that in Bibiani and today we created about 2 or 3 times the number of chances it is a good signal for the team,” he added.

Asante Kotoko’s next game is against unbeaten side, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day four of the betPawa Premier League on Monday, October 9, 2023.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/DAG