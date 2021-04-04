The poor pitch affected our performance - Coach Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko Coach, Johnson Smith

Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Saturday shared the spoils with Techiman Eleven Wonders in their match day 18 encounter at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

The porcupine warriors took the lead in the game with a sumptuous goal from Brazilian import Fabio Gama before the home side leveled through Samuel Boakye with nine minutes to the break.



It was a game of two halves as Kotoko seemingly had a good first half while the home side came in stronger after the break.



Speaking after the match, interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith says his boys did well but blames the poor pitch for their below par performance in the 1-1 drawn game.

"The boys did well because this is the first match in the second round after a long break and the pitch because we are training on our pitch and come and see how we are playing, it's different from this pitch so the possession wasn't coming," Smith told StarTimes in a post-match interview.



Kotoko will next take on Bechem United in their outstanding game on Wednesday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.