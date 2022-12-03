The position I have as a talent coach is very crucial to Dortmund - Otto Addo

Coach Otto Addo

Coach Otto Addo has disclosed the reason for his decision to resign as Ghana coach following the Black Stars' early elimination from the World Cup. After Ghana's 2-0 loss to Uruguay at the Al Janoub on Friday evening, the 47-year-old declared his resignation, capping his eight-month stint with the national team.

According to Addo, he decided to resign since his job as talent coach at Dortmund is critical to the club, and the GFA worked hard to obtain him to manage the Black Stars.



Addo also added that if Ghana were crowned world champions at the end of the tournament in Qatar he would still have resigned.



Speaking at Ghana Football Association's media briefing after Ghana's exit from the Mundial Otto Addo said:

"The decision is not only in my hands, Before I even started working with the GFA, everybody knew I had a contract with Dortmund and to even come here was very difficult and the GFA put a lot of effort to get me released,"



"What you have to know is the position I have as a talent coach is very crucial to Dortmund. We produce a lot of big talent. It is a crucial and important position for the club,"



"Normally they won't have to let me go but because I want to help the country and the GFA went there had good talks, they released me for six months," he said.