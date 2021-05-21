The precedent being set will lead to incurable chaos - NYA on Dwarfs points deduction

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah has slammed the Ghana Football Association's (GFA)Disciplinary Committee's decision to deduct three points from the accumulated points of Ebusua Dwarfs and also declare them losers of their matchday 23 game against Legon Cities.

He says the Ghana Football Association is setting a bad precedence which will lead to incurable chaos soon.



Center referee for the said match decided to abandon the game after the first half as he deemed his life was in danger following threats and abuse by fans of the home team Ebusua Dwarfs.



"That having been found to have forfeited the match, Ebusua Dwarfs FC shall be considered as having lost the match in accordance with Articles 33(2) and 34(12)of the GFA Premier League Regulations and accordingly, three points and three (3) goals are hereby awarded in favour of Legon Cities FC." Portions of the ruling read



"That in addition, being the defaulting club, Ebusua Dwarfs FC shall lose three (3) points from the club’s accumulated points from their previous matches pursuant to Article 33(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League Regulations."

Dwarfs have also been fined GHC5,000 to be paid to the GFA out of which 50% will be paid to Legon Cities.



In a post on social media, Nana Amponsah wrote:



"When Man Utd fans disrupted their match against Liverpool, did Man U lose that match plus additional 3 points? We seem to know more than the rest of the world. That precedent being set will lead to incurable chaos soon.



"A match abruptly ended on 84th minute because a referee feels unsafe to continue at a 1-1 scoreline. The same referee who felt unsafe feels safe to relax and change clothes in the same venue to go home. The home team loses the match plus 3 additional points for forfeiture. Soon away teams will start using their fans to disrupt matches to win points. WE SHOULD BE CAREFUL THE PRECEDENCE WE ARE SETTING."