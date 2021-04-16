‘The pressure is on Kotoko not Olympics’- Olympics Coach Annor Walker

Asante Kotoko SC

Accra Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker says the pressure is on Asante Kotoko to beat them in their matchday 20 fixture which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The ‘Oly dade boys’ defeated Asante Kotoko on matchday three by a lone goal and will be hoping to do the double over the Porcupine Warriors in this fixture.



Asante Kotoko has been impressive under Coach Mariano Barreto winning their last two games whilst Olympics suffered a 2-0 defeat to Legon Cities last weekend to surrender their position on top of the league to Asante Kotoko.



Coach Annor Walker told Happy 98.9FM that they are ready to face the Porcupine Warriors and they are confident of a win in this fixture as they eye a move back to the top of the table.

“We are ready for the game and there is no injury situation in camp. The pressure is on Kotoko, not Olympics because they have two Brazilians and a former Black Stars coach”, he told Happy FM.



“What is special in the game is the fight for the top spot and Kotoko unbeaten in their last two games under Barreto. I hope to neutralize Kotoko in the first 15 minutes of the game."



“I can't say the number of goals but I am confident we will take all three points”, he added.