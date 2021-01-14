The referee didn't want us to qualify - Black Starlets coach Ben Fokuo

Ghana U-17 coach Ben Fokuo has blamed Togolese referee Vincentia Enyonam Amedome for the Black Starlets exit from the WAFU Zone U-17 championship.

The Black Starlets crashed out of the competition after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast on Tuesday, with the referee at the center of several contestable decisions.



"If you look at the way the boys were playing, attacking, and trying to get our first goal, although we conceded the first goal, we tried to make sure that we equalized. We were attacking and looking for chances to score," he told the GFA media.



"I can say everybody who watched the game yesterday, looking at the attitude of the referee, tells you that the referee didn’t want us to qualify so I can say that the referee contributed a lot to the defeat," he added.

The defeat means Ghana's U-17 team will not take part in the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to be hosted in Morocco this year.



The two times Champions have now failed to qualify in the last two editions of the tournament.