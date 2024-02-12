Sports

Sports
The referee was against us - Ndidi, Drille join Nigerians to blame referee for AFCON final defeat

Osimhen Xxxxsss.png Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen

Mon, 12 Feb 2024

Super Eagles and Leicester midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, and Nigerian singer Johnny Drille have complained about officiating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Ndidi and Drille were both not pleased with the referee Dahane Beida's performance in Nigeria's 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in the final. add the date

Most Nigerians on social media hold the same position as the aforementioned footballers as they believe the referee offered them a raw deal.

“Ref na wa o,” Ndidi, who missed out on the AFCOn due to injury tweeted on X.

Drille went blunt stating that “This referee is against us,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's head coach José Peseiro has embraced the defeat and acknowledged that Ivory Coast was the better side.

“Côte d'Ivoire was better,” he said after the game.

Ivory Coast came from a goal down to beat Nigeria 2-1 in a fascinating 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on February 11, 2024.

The win means Ivory Coast avenged their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in the group stage and became the first nation to host and win the tournament since Egypt in 2006.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com