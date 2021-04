The season will be over for other clubs should Kotoko beat Great Olympics - Coach Opeele

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac "Opeele" Boateng is convinced that his former employers will be crowned Ghana Premier League champions if they beat Great Olympics on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Wonder club on matchday 20 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.



The Reds currently sit top of the league log with 34 points after 19 matches played whiles Great Olympics sit second with 33 points.



And according to the former Mighty Jets gaffer, Asante Kotoko will be runaway champions should they beat Great Olympics who have been impressive all season.



"I am a bit worried for the rest of the clubs because Asante Kotoko is now sitting on top of the league table and it will be difficult for teams to overtake them," the former Black Starlets coach said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.



"Should Asante Kotoko beat Great Olympics on Friday, they will be Ghana Premier League champions. Prior to the start of the season, Kotoko was not in the picture to win the league but they are now in and sitting on top and for me, you don't see any team rocking shoulders with them."

He further called on the teams in Accra to offer their support to Olympics ahead of the game on Friday.



"I think Great Olympics will need the support of the rest of the teams in Accra to be able to beat Asante Kotoko," he said.



"I am imploring Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies, Hearts of Oak, and the rest to support Olympics because it will be pathetic for Kotoko to travel from Tarkwa and come to Accra to beat Great Olympics. When it happens, Kotoko will be crowned league champions."



"I know they have a match against Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars and other club but when Kotoko extend their lead to seven points, it is over," he added.