The selection and formation headaches facing Otto Addo after Switzerland match

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Prior to Ghana's friendly against Switzerland, the Black Stars' head coach stated that the game was his last opportunity to try new things before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in Qatar.

"We have the possibility of playing against a very good team. It's a good challenge before the World Cup and the last test," Addo said.



"It's very good to try some things and to see also in which positions some can play and also from the tactical point of view. We can also have some more insights on tactical things."



He lived by his words and tried new things, which yielded a win, that has aroused optimism, and also turned his doubters into believers.



The Black Stars dominated 15th-ranked Switzerland and deservedly beat the Europeans 2-0 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



Although he got positive results from his experiments, it also leaves him in a difficult conundrum regarding players' selection and formation.

The performance by the Black Stars against Switzerland has opened discussions about what should be the ideal starting eleven for Ghana at the World Cup and what formation best fits the team.



Selection headache



Otto Addo's lineup for the friendly raised eyebrows. He took many by surprise, leaving out key players like Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Kudus Mohammed, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



While Switzerland lined up with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Chelsea's Denis Zakaria in midfield, Otto Addo fell on an unfamiliar pivot of Salis Samed and Elisha Owusu.



Salis was making his debut while Elisha had his first start in a Black Stars shirt; hence, there were doubts about the duo matching the Swiss midfield, let alone outwitting them, but the unthinkable happened.

Salis-Owusu pivot was too good for Xhaka and Zakaria on the day. They controlled the game for Ghana and established their dominance.



In attack, Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was handed his first start and was superb. He was Ghana's brightest spot up front until he was substituted later in the second half.



Substitutes like Kofi Kyere gave Ghana a different dimension, and Kamaldeen Sulemana had his best game for the Black Stars. Antoine Semenyo, who scored his first Black Stars goal and never stopped causing problems for the Swiss defense, and Kamal Sowah, who was incisive and created two big chances. They all proved their quality and made a case that they merited being at the World Cup.



Given that Partey and Kudus, who are constants, were not present in the midfield and the quality was shown by the 'fringe' players, who will partner them in the midfield at the World Cup? And how would the midfield shape be? Should it be a Party-Salis with Kudus in front of them, or Partey-Kyere with Kudus in front, or better, a midfield triangle with Partey, Owusu, and Kyere?



In attack, Afriyie Barnieh's runs behind the defense are needed to help the team break down the defense, but there are options in Kamaldeen, Kamal Sowah, Fatawu Isshakau, Osman Bukari, and Jordan Ayew.

Otto Addo would be scratching his head regarding his wingers for Ghana's opening game.



Formation



Otto Addo has earned his first back-to-back wins as Black Stars coach, beating Nicaragua and Switzerland. Both wins came from a 4-back system that saw Ghana create numerous chances.



However, the 3-back system has been his highlight since he took over in March 2022. Although the 3-back provides Ghana with a good shield, the system limits the teams' ability to create chances.



Otto Addo would be torn between a 4-back system, which would leave the team vulnerable but could create decent chances, and a 3-back system, which would make the team look solid but not threatening enough up front.

