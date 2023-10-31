The social media post by National Science and Maths Quiz that angered Chelsea fans

Chelsea fans are unhappy with the social media manager of the NSMQ

Chelsea fans on social media were triggered on Monday, October 30, 2023, by a post shared by the social media account of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) which in their view was a dig at the club.

In a tweet aimed at celebrating the victory of PRESEC Legon, the NSMQ commended the school for being able to grab their points, unlike Chelsea Football Club.



The post which reads “Unlike the Blues at Stamford Bridge, the Madina Blues are good at getting their 3 points! First riddle bagged” drew a flurry of angry responses from Chelsea fans.



The fans were incensed that they were being mocked by the NSMQ page for their poor start to the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



Chelsea are currently 12th on the Premier League table, winning just three of their opening ten matches. The Blue have lost four and drawn three of those ten games.

In the NMSQ finale held on Monday, PRESEC won their 8th title, doing so with a points accumulation of 40.



After five thrilling rounds of intellectual contention, Achimota had 28 points, while Opoku Ware trailed with 23 points.



In addition to winning this year, PRESEC had won the competition in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020 and 2022.





Unlike the Blues at Stamford Bridge, the Madina Blues are good at getting their 3 points! First riddle bagged! ????????????#NSMQ2023 #NSMQ30 #NSMQGrandFinale #Primetime — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) October 30, 2023

You go go watch too ibi Manchester United fan Dey handle the account oo — Adjor???? (@thekingadjor) October 30, 2023

Admin be careful — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) October 30, 2023

Be in your lane please. Yours is science and maths. — Markus Brown (@makaveli_8426) October 31, 2023

Eeii ???????????? is how you sub us every year. — Ewurama Folake (@Owusuivy) October 30, 2023

chale shun dey fool ei https://t.co/PgcMYi32f2 — ashorq (@ashorq1) October 31, 2023

Admin this be your first and last https://t.co/sn6rPCJwpc — edudzi???? (@Edudzi6) October 30, 2023

Hey hey hey hey hey???? https://t.co/fLAEvefNAH — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) October 30, 2023

