The sooner football returns, the better for all of us - Hearts defender Larry Sumaila

Larry Sumaila (right)

Hearts of Oak defender, Larry Sumaila has stressed that the sooner football makes a return in the country, the better for all players.

In March, the government of Ghana placed a ban on social gatherings including football activities. Five months on, the ban on football is still in force even though the restrictions on gatherings have been lifted in some avenues.



While the wait for the government to turn to the football community and give the clear for the return of football, Larry Sumaila says he has missed the game.



Speaking to Hearts of Oak Media, the defender has indicated that the sooner players are allowed to resume playing football, the better of everyone.

“We are just waiting to be told to resume training and get back to real match situations”, he told Hearts Media, adding that playing football is all that they know", he said as quoted on the website of his club.



Larry added, “All players in Ghana wants to play football and the sooner we are allowed to resume playing, the better it will be for all”.

