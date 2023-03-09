1
The stadiums don't get full even when it is free gate - TT Brothers laments

Football Fans At Baba Yara Sports Stadium.png The Ghana Premier League is experiencing low patronage

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Isaac Tetteh of TT Brothers has stated that supporters are not filling the stadiums even when the free gate is announced.

The Ghana Premier League is experiencing low patronage and attendance at the match venues has been very poor. This has prompted football-loving Ghanaians, and football administrators to express their views on the solutions.

Hearts of Oak management member Vincent Odotei has described the Ghana Premier League as a damaged product.

“If you look at what is going on in our football now you will see that we have to sit and think about putting things in place well. So that football will be exciting again like in the past 20 years ago, 25 years ago," Tetteh said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

If you look at what went on recently even the free gate the stadium was not full and this tells you that we have to sit down as football administrators (I am part of) and look at why this is happening now."

