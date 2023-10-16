The statement by Zlatan Ibrahimovic that made Mario Balotelli angry

Mario Balotelli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Former Swedish international footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has expressed disappointment in his former teammate, Mario Balotelli, for not making the most of his abundant opportunities as a young striker.

Ibrahimovic shared his thoughts during an interview with Sport Festival in which he opened up about his relationship with Balotelli.



The former Barcelona player criticized and expressed his dissatisfaction at his former Inter Milan teammate and threw some shade at him.



In Zlatan's view, Balotelli failed to seize the numerous opportunities football presented to him, missing the chance to become one of the best players in the world despite the high expectations surrounding him.



Ibrahimovic didn't mince words in his assessment of Balotelli, stating, "When a young talent squanders the opportunities that could have propelled them to greatness, it's truly a shame. Balotelli had a multitude of chances, and he squandered every one of them, essentially wasting his talent. That's the harsh reality."

The Swedish striker continued his critique by pointing out, "Many individuals out there long for even a single opportunity, yet he let them all slip through his fingers. It's a regrettable situation."



In a subtle response Balotelli posted a picture of when he won the UEFA Champions League trophy to subtly mock Ibrahimovic who never won the the title.



The two strikers once played alongside each other at Inter Milan between 2007 and 2009. In 2009, Ibrahimovic joined Barcelona, with Samuel Eto'o moving in the opposite direction. Balotelli, too, left Inter the following year when he signed with Manchester City.



JNA/KPE