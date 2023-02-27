The story of how Roman Abramovich used to sack Chelsea coaches

Former Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich

Former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has shared interesting details on his time at Chelsea Football Club.

The 35-year-old who retired from professional football last year in an interview with Dubai Eye 103.8 shared his experiences with some managers he worked under as well as some of his teammates during his 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge.



The 2013 Nations Cup winner also shared some interesting details on the signs which heralded the sacking of the manager at the club at a time the team was not performing well.



"We always had a meeting with Roman (Abramovich) once the team is not doing well. He comes in and have a chat with us (team), he sits down and everybody sits.



"He had this guy who was his friend and interpreter, so he starts shouting and screaming in Russian and then goes off and says you guys go back now and play football and start winning.

"If we don't do that, the next time he comes in, he flies in with his helicopter to the training ground and that is it, we know that the manager is gone."



The ex-Super Eagles captain worked under eleven managers at Chelsea including top football managers like Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Antonio Conte.



He made 249 appearances for the Blues winning the EPL, UCL, Europa League, FA Cup and the League Cup.