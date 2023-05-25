The team is still a work in progress – Randy Abbey on Black Satellites

Randy Abbey

The Chairman of the Black Satellites Management Committee, Randy Abbey, says Ghana’s U-20 team is at the preparatory stage and the technical team is working to build a formidable side.

The team led by Coach Samuel Boadu has been preparing for the next edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 to be staged in Ivory Coast from Friday, June 21- Friday, July 7, 2023.



As part of the preparations, the Satellites pulled a 3-1 comeback victory over WAFA SC in a test game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday as the team will continue to intensify their preparations with more games.



Abbey who doubles as an Ex-Co Member of the Ghana Football Association has provided updates on the team’s preparations, crediting the backroom staff for giving players from the Premier League, Division One and Division Two Leagues the opportunity.



“I think the team is at the preparatory stage and the technical team started working on this team less than three months ago. It is still work in progress and this will be considered as perhaps the first phase of building a formidable under-20 squad. The coaches have done a lot of monitoring this season, in the premier league, the division one, and division two as well and the aim is to continue giving some players the opportunity, "Abbey said.

He added that, “And so it is a process that will continue until the WAFU competition kicks off which will serve as qualifiers for the AFCON.I think that we have started quite early, I think that so far, we are on course. I am hoping that, by the time we get to the competitive stage, we would have been able to build a good squad.”



The Black Satellites are drawn in Group A alongside host nation Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Niger while Group B is made up of Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso.



Ghana is hoping to make amends in the competition after bowing out in the group stages of the previous edition played in Niger last year.



LSN/DO