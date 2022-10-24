2
The term 'local player' should be abolished - Charles Taylor

CHARLES TAYLOR 2345678.png ex-Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has opined that the term 'local player' used to describe players based in Ghana should be abolished.

According to the ex-Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, players who play in the domestic league are professionals and should be regarded as such.

Speaking on Angel TV, he argued that the term has negative implications on the mentality of the players.

“The term “local player” should be abolished. It has negative effect on the players. They’re all professional players. In Ghana, people think local rice is inferior to foreign. That’s our mindset. Afriyie Barnie is a professional player, not a local player”- Charles Taylor said.

The term 'local players' literally means Ghanaian professional footballers who ply their trade in Ghana. While Ghanaian foreign-based footballers are mostly referred to as 'the professionals'.

