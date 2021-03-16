The time was right to join Asante Kotoko - Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Asante Kotoko's new signing, Solomon Sarfo Taylor has said that this is the perfect time to join the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.

The former Karela United danger man joined the Porcupine Warriors as a replacement for departed Kwame Poku on a three- and- half year deal.



He joined Asante Taylor as a free agent after ending his stay with Danish side Vendyssel FF.



"I’m very happy to be here. It has been a long dream and I think this is the right time for me to make the move."

"I’m joining an amazing group of players and I am confident that I would also contribute my part to take this historic club to places," he told Kotoko Express in his first interview with the club's media channel.



Sarfo Taylor will lead the lines for Asante Kotoko in their quest to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League following the exit exist of top scorer Kwame Poku who left to join the Algerian side, USM Alger.