The untold story behind Dieter Schmidt’s ‘strange’ substitution of Charles Taylor in 2004 Confed Cup

One of Asante Kotoko fans' biggest scars is the defeat the club suffered in the final of the inaugural edition of the CAF Confederations Cup to Hearts of Oak in 2004.

The most vivid memory of the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was Hearts equalizing a few minutes after Kotoko coach Hans Dieter-Schmidt substituted poster boy, Charles Taylor.



The fans blame the manager's substitution whenever they look back. While Hearts of Oak supporters boast that their 'operations' regarding the substitution were spot on.



However, Schmidt's close ally, Jerry Buabeng has disclosed that the decision by the German coach was not as a result of the operation as claimed by Hearts fans, rather the manager initially intended not to play Taylor but was forced to compromise.



Buabeng explained that after the first leg in Accra, Taylor, through the help of some management members, travelled for trials in Dubai without Dieter-Schmidt's approval.



"We should have won the match but the problem started when we camped at Gomoa Feteh. That is where the coach prepared the team...They trained and played trial matches with other clubs. Charles Taylor was in camp but they came for him without telling the coach. They initially told the coach that they want to take Charles Taylor out for trials and the coach said no it's not possible. He said unless they come for him after the confederation because he needed him in his team.



Kwame Owusu Ansah and Major Lassen did not listen to the coach, the next morning we got to know Charles Taylor is not in camp. That means they have disrespected the coach. So Charles Taylor wasn't part of the coach's plans because he did not train with the coach. The coach planned the game against Hearts of Oak with the players who were in camp."

He further narrated the chaos that occurred upon Taylor's arrival two days before the second leg.



"He(Taylor) visited two countries before he came. When he came, the coach was done with everything with two days to the game. When he came to the camp, the coach said he doesn't need Charles Taylor because he is done and Charles Taylor is not part of his team. And he was rusty because he did not play in all the friendly games they played. At that point, phone calls started coming. They were calling 24/7 and threatening me. They could call and tell me 'If you don't convince the coach to play Charles Taylor, both of you will not enjoy this city'".



Taylor, in an interview with GhanaWeb, confirmed that he went on the trip after the first leg but believes his trip had no influence on the manager's decision.



The first leg of the final ended one-all at the Accra Sports Stadium. Louis Agyemang netted a 90th-minute equaliser for Hearts of Oak after Michael Osei had given Kotoko the lead on the hour mark.



During the second leg in Kumasi, Charles Taylor put the home side ahead in the 53rd minute, before Lawrence Adjah-Tetteh pulled parity in the 80th minute to send the match into extra time.



Hearts went on to clinch the trophy that was dubbed 'the virgin cup' via penalty shootouts.

The Phobians, following their triumph made history by becoming the first club to win all three CAF Inter-Club Competitions - CAF Champions League (2000), CAF Confederations Cup(2004), and CAF Champions of Champions- Super Cup (200).



Jerry Buabeng's interview below







EE/KPE