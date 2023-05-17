2
The untouchables: 15 players who will be named in Black Stars squad for Madagascar game

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, will soon announce his squad for the final international break of the 2022/2023 season.

Ghana will face Madagascar for round five of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifies.

The Black Stars manager could name a big squad for the off-season international break with a list of 25 to 30 players is expected. Given the number mentioned, there are 15 players who are considered to be untouchables and have guaranteed spots in the team.

This set of players is known to be the core of the Black Stars and would only miss call-ups due to injury. Mohammed Salisu, who is one of the aforementioned group, could miss out due to an injury.

Below are 15 untouchable players to be named in the Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Goalkeeper:

1. Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen)

Defenders:

3. Denis Odoi (Club Brugge),

4. Gideon Mensah (Auxerre),

6. Daniel Amartey (Leicester City)

7. Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

9. Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders:

10. Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC)

12. Abdul Salis Samed (Lens)

Wingers:

14. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

15. Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade)

16. Joseph Painstil (Genk)

17. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton FC)

Forwards:

18. Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam)

19. Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest)

20. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

EE/KPE

