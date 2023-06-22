The weather in Ivory Coast will favour Ghana to win 2023 AFCON – GFA

Prosper Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo is optimistic about Ghana’s chances of ending her long Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) drought next year.

The Black Stars are one match away from securing qualification to play at the 2023 AFCON tournament scheduled to be played in Ivory Coast.



According to Prosper Harrison Addo, the weather in Ivory Coast will favour Ghana to win the 2023 AFCON.



“It will require a lot of hard work and good preparation to make it happen. The rest of Africa wants Ghana to be at the AFCON, our determination to be there, including the good weather and everything [in Ivory Coast] suits us, so we're hoping to qualify and go and win the cup,” the GFA General Secretary said in an interview with Asempa FM.

Ghana is top of Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON with a one-point advantage over Angola, the country in second.



The Black Stars need to beat their counterpart from the Central African Republic in September to guarantee a place at the 2023 AFCON.



The next edition of the AFCON will be played between January and February of 2024.