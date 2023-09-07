The whole Ghana is behind you to qualify for 2023 AFCON – Kurt Okraku to Black Stars

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku visited the Black Stars with some ex-players on Wednesday evening ahead of the final AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Speaking to the players and the national team, the GFA capo assured that the entire country is rooting for the Black Stars to beat the Group E opponent in 90 minutes.



“We are here to reaffirm our support to all of you as we go into this all-important game tomorrow. You realize I’ve not come alone, I came with the chairman of the team, vice president of the FA, and most importantly two of your own, Laryea Kingson and Stephen Appiah. We are here to assure you of the country’s support ahead of the game against the Central African Republic,” Kurt Okraku said.



The game between Ghana and the Central African Republic is scheduled to be played on Thursday, September 7.

The final Group E encounter of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt.



Ghana needs just a point to secure qualification to the 2023 AFCON to be staged in Ivory Coast.