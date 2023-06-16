The wings is the most competitive spot in the Black Stars – Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil plays as a winger

Joseph Paintsil has disclosed the most competitive positions in the Black Stars are the wing positions.

The Black Stars have abundance of options when it comes to wingers with Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, Paintsil, Ernest Nuamah, Andre Ayew, and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer all available.



In Ghana’s last game against Angola, Jordan and Sulemana were handed the starting role but it took substitutes Paintsil and Bukari to get the equalizer.



However, Paintsil in an interview with 3Sports explained that the players are not bothered by which player gets handed the starting role in games because they are all quality players.



“We have a lot of wingers, great players also so being in the Black Stars is a competition not only on the wings but the whole team. When people have a good season they also have a chance,” Paintsil stated.

He added, “The wing side is a competitive thing but we are all one players and enjoy playing. Whoever starts doesn’t really bother us because we know the quality of every player so we do believe in everyone even if you don’t start.



The player went on to state, “It’s a competition but its also lovely to play with competitive players because it gives us the confidence to do more. We always want one team for Ghana to qualify every competition in everything that we find ourselves in.”



JNA/KPE