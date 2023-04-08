The winners and losers of Frank Lampard's Chelsea return

Frank Lampard

A club legend is back at Stamford Bridge, but while the fanbase revel in the appointment, some players have cause for concern...

In a plot twist that only the Premier League is capable of concocting, Frank Lampard SOMEHOW finds himself back in the Chelsea dugout - albeit on an interim basis.



Whether you think it's a brazen PR stunt from joint-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali as they look to appease a disgruntled fanbase, or a shrewd move to see the Blues through to the end of the season, the club legend's return is sure to make for compelling viewing.



The squad Lampard inherits is in stark contrast to the one he left behind when he was dismissed in 2021; trusted regulars of his first stint in charge such as Tammy Abraham and Jorginho have moved on and Chelsea have spent BIG, with their bloated ranks contributing to predecessor Graham Potter's eventual downfall.



There is work to be done and points to prove on and off the pitch.



Winner: Mason Mount



It is remarkable that Mason Mount has gone from Chelsea's best player and a fan favourite to a scapegoat who is highly likely to move on from the club in the summer.

Mount was unfairly labelled the 'teacher's pet' during Lampard's first spell in charge after they struck up a strong rapport during his loan at Derby County, but the England international was a first-team regular back at Chelsea based on merit.



The academy graduate enjoyed a breakout campaign under Lampard in 2019-20, and has been on an upward trajectory since, with his output steadily increasing.



However, things have not gone to plan this season. Though he still has nine goal contributions in all competitions, his form has reflected his team's overall struggles.



He's become a lightning rod for criticism amid uncertainty surrounding his future as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, with Liverpool sniffing about.



Lampard's timely return coincides with Mount's comeback from an injury layoff, and that could well give him the fresh impetus he needs to rediscover his highest level.



Who knows, he may even be convinced to stay put.

Loser: Kepa Arrizabalaga



Poor old Kepa.



No sooner has he regained his starting place than the man who decided to replace him returns to the club.



It was Lampard who sought an alternative for the struggling Spaniard back in 2020, eventually plumping for Edouard Mendy - a shrewd move given he would go on to help the Blues on their way to winning the 2021 Champions League under his successor Thomas Tuchel.



Kepa reclaimed his first-team place under Potter earlier this season, keeping a solid 12 clean sheets in 29 appearances despite the odd characteristic lapse in concentration, but he will undoubtedly be looking over his shoulder now that Mendy is fit again and Lampard is back in the dugout.