The worst manager in history - Chelsea fans jubilate over Graham Potter’s dismissal

Graham Potter Coach Former Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority of Chelsea fans in Ghana have expressed excitement following the dismissal of head coach, Graham Potter.

Chelsea Football Club officially confirmed the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter on Sunday night, April 2, 2023.

Graham Potter's sacking comes on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Premier League.

He was appointed in August 2022 to replace Thomas Tuchel who has now joined Bayern Munich in the Germain Bundesliga.

Two disappointing results which saw the Blues draw at home to Everton and a loss on Saturday to Aston Villa brought an end to Potter’s six months at the helm.

The dismal of Potter comes as a relief to many Chelsea supporters, who took to social media to share their excitement after the sacking of their coach.

One supporter described the Chelsea coach as the worst manager in the history of the club.

