The worst manager in history - Chelsea fans jubilate over Graham Potter’s dismissal

Former Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter

Majority of Chelsea fans in Ghana have expressed excitement following the dismissal of head coach, Graham Potter.

Chelsea Football Club officially confirmed the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter on Sunday night, April 2, 2023.



Graham Potter's sacking comes on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Premier League.



He was appointed in August 2022 to replace Thomas Tuchel who has now joined Bayern Munich in the Germain Bundesliga.



Two disappointing results which saw the Blues draw at home to Everton and a loss on Saturday to Aston Villa brought an end to Potter’s six months at the helm.



The dismal of Potter comes as a relief to many Chelsea supporters, who took to social media to share their excitement after the sacking of their coach.

One supporter described the Chelsea coach as the worst manager in the history of the club.



Potter was the worst manager in Chelsea history. Peak. — Kam #8???? (@Culturecams) April 2, 2023

Graham Potter reminds me of Ole, seems like a genuinely great guy but the job was too big for him, arguably the worst manager we’ve had in over 20 years. — Mod (@CFCMod_) April 2, 2023

Celebrating Potter's sacking with 900,000,000 Chelsea fans worldwide pic.twitter.com/SpIhJ6UJ2t — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 2, 2023

This Chelsea job isn’t easy and Potter really did give it a good go but he was clearly out his depth. Wish him luck for the future. — Conn (@ConnCFC) April 2, 2023

Graham Potter is officially the worst manager in the history of Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/xdEYofYXIY — Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 2, 2023

This is Graham Potter with his beautiful family. Chelsea sacked him without any reason. He deserved a little time to improve the team to their highest heights. Now how is he going to feed his family? Chelsea is so cruel and wicked for this act. pic.twitter.com/oAu6rsm2w2 — ???????? (@Bra_Abbey1) April 2, 2023

See how Chelsea fans are after the sacking of Graham Potter ???? pic.twitter.com/eV9ge1TyxC — kWaKu BONSU ???????????? (@BoiKwaku) April 2, 2023

Graham Potter is finally gone ???????? pic.twitter.com/ahtICzUdUg — STONZY (@AfariAndrews) April 2, 2023

Graham Potter looked so innocent and he has a beautiful family… I don’t understand why Chelsea will sack a man like this? What is wrong with humanity? This is pure wickedness. — Don (@Opresii) April 2, 2023

A Chelsea fan hearing Todd has sacked Graham Potter ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/Lz4L1d2GoC — frederick nuetei (@thatnueteiguy) April 3, 2023

JNA/KPE