The youth are being trained to become thieves - Ace journalist Kankam Boadu bemoans Ghana's economy

Sports Journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu has expressed concerns about the struggles of Ghanaian youth in Ghana's downturned economy.

Kankam noted on Pure FM's morning show that the system seemed to be enticing the youth to become thieves in order to live.



He emphasised the problem of renting, in which landlords or landladies demand more than the allowed six months in advance payment which is a catalyst for thievery and corruption.



He said that a young person just starting out in life will have problems paying, while questioning what the leaders are doing to assist youths in such situations.



"Ghana leaders know the laws state that, you shouldn't pay more than six months (advance payment), but some people take two years. Ghanaian leaders are aware of it. If anybody tells you that he or she is not aware, the person is a lair. So what are they doing about it? How are they helping the youth? It seems they are training us to become thieves," he said.



"Enforcing the laws, that's the problem we have. Today, if you want to start a business as a youth, you have to start debt," he added.

The amount of security deposit that landlords can demand is limited under the Ghana Rent Act. The Act stipulates that tenants must pay a security deposit of up to six months' rent in advance when signing the rental agreement.



Meanwhile, Ghana's economy has been plagued by hyperinflation for many years. Between 1965 and 2022, the average annual inflation rate in Ghana is said to be 27.5%, according to WorldData.



Watch Bright Kankam Boadu's interview below:







EE/KPE