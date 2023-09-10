There are certain parts of the Black Stars team that need to be augmented - Sannie Daara

Sannie Daara

As the dust settles on Ghana's triumphant journey to the AFCON, former GFA Communications Officer and current CAF Media Officer, Sannie Daara, voices a crucial perspective.

Daara contends that strategic enhancements to specific areas of the Black Stars team are imperative for a successful campaign in the upcoming AFCON, to be hosted in Ivory Coast.



Ghana's hard-fought 2-1 victory against the Central African Republic, witnessed by an excited crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, sealed their ticket to the prestigious tournament. The team's performance showcased glimpses of their potential, but Daara emphasizes the need for calculated improvements to elevate their chances on the continental stage.

"The team that we saw in Kumasi is cut for us to be able to vie for the title in Ivory Coast. Yes we have been rocked with a lot of injuries but honestly also need to admit there are certain parts of the team that needs to be augmented for us to be title challengers," he said on Warm+ on TV3.



"If we are able to do that particularly in our attacking department and the left side of defence. If we are able to get it right I am confident that we can get to at least the semi final of the AFCON," he added.