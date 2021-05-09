There are no issues again – Maxwell Konadu on relationship with Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has disclosed that all differences between him and the Porcupine Warriors have been resolved after reaching an agreement with the National Circles Committee of the club over the settlement of his unpaid entitlements.

The ex-Ghana international is owed salaries and unpaid signing-on fees after the termination of his contract.



The club and the gaffer have been at each other’s throats over the right amount of monies due to Maxwell Konadu, leading to both parties washing their dirty linens in public.

However, the National Circles Committee intervened by meeting the coach and planning on modes of settling him.



“Amicably, yes there are no issues again because the leadership of the supporters came in to resolve the problem,” Konadu told Graphic Sports.