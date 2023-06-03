There are no offers for Mohammed Kudus yet - Ajax football director

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Director of football affairs for Ajax, Sven Mislintat has disclosed that the club is yet to receive an official offer for Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus following interests from the transfer market.

Kudus' stunning performance for both club and nation has caught the attention of elite teams, with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Liverpool all rumored to be interested in signing the outstanding attacker.



The player rejected a one-year contract extension stating his will to find another club.



However, Mislintat says though he is aware of the interest, there has been nothing concrete on their table as they look for replacements.

"Lorenzo Lucca is leaving, there is no alternative for Jurriën Timber. Each position must be occupied twice, so we are short in numbers. And then it depends on the market who stays. It is clear which players are most attractive to top international clubs. I’m thinking of a trio: Mohammed Kudus, Edson Álvarez, and Timber", he said to Voetbal-International.



"It just depends on the market what will happen. I know of interest from clubs, but there are no offers yet. So there is nothing concrete. There are talks, but we have to wait and see what will happen. I can tell you that the budget we have to spend is excellent. I am very happy with that," concludes Mislintat.



Kudus has scored 22 goals with five assists in all competitions this season.