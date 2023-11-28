''There are others in worse conditions' - Ailing Agyemang Duah appeals for help for retired footballers

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Agyemang Duah has appealed to benevolent Ghanaians and corporate agencies to come to the aid of some ex-footballers whose living conditions are far from ideal.

The former Hearts of Oak defender is on his way to full recovery from an ailment that got him paralyzed and had him cry out for help.



As he continues his recovery from the stroke ailment that struck him in 2012, Rambo as he was known during his heyday has received some financial support from the Dan Kwaku Yeboah Foundation.



Speaking after receiving the help, Agyemang Duah expressed gratitude to the ace journalist for the support and appealed to Ghanaians to help the ex-footballers.



Rambo admitted that his situation has improved and that there are other ex-footballers who are in dire states and need help.



“People should support us with prayers. There are others whose situations are worse than mine so I will seek God’s blessings for your Foundation. You need more sponsors so God should help you with more support,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

About Edward Agyemang Duah



Legend Agyemang Duah came close to winning the African Cup twice but on both occasions suffered heartaches.



In 1993, Agyemang-Duah failed to convert his kick during the post-match penalty shootout against Zamalek in Cairo. That miss cost Asante Kotoko their taste of a third continental success.



However, four years later, the tough defender had yet another chance to make history with Goldfields in the inaugural CAF Champions League and also erase the bitter memories of Cairo, but surprisingly missed his kick which gave Moroccan side Raja Casablanca the African Cup.



After, Agyeman-Duah swapped his yellow-and-black jersey for the rainbow colours of Hearts and by Providence he had another date with the African Cup final at the peak of his career.

Against Esperance in Tunis, Agyemang-Duah played at full throttle and in the process attracted Mauritian referee Lim Kee Chong's yellow card for a hard tackle on an opponent in the 55th minute.



He played in Ghana for Asante Kotoko, Goldfields Obuasi and Hearts of Oak and was also capped for Ghana, and was a squad member in the 1994 and 1998 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



He also played for the Champions League for Ashanti Gold and featured in the Satellites ‘Under 20.’



