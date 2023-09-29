There are too many rules in amateur boxing - Freezy Macbones laments

Freezy Macbones

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones said the rules of amateur boxing limited him, as compared to professional boxing where the rules permit one without much hindrance.

Freezy Macbones was part of Ghana’s 12-man continent who represented the nation at the 2024 Olympic Games in Dakar in August.



Unfortunately, Macbones together with eleven other Ghanaian boxers failed to book their tickets to the Olympics Games after they were all eliminated.



Freezy Macbones suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Senegal’s Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.



According to the British-Ghanaian boxer, one is free to exhibit more styles in the ring as a professional boxer but in the case of amateur, it is completed since he did not feature in amateur boxing.



"There is a whole lot of change moving from pro boxer back to amateur boxer. In a pro fight, nobody cares what you’re going to do. You can slip or even do your dance. But being an amateur is different and there are so many rules to follow”, he told Code Mickey in an interview.

“Believe me or not, I won the fight. I won the first round and second round. In the third round, guess what happened? They took a point from me because I used the pro-style”, he added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has said Freezy Macbones will have to earn his place in the next Olympic Games qualifiers in Thailand and Italy by competing against local boxers.



Seth Gyimah has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.



Watch the video below:





Freezy Macbones talks about his defeat in Senegal, activating the European door to qualify to the Olympics +his style of boxing pic.twitter.com/7WTC4qfcbx — code micky (@code_micky) September 27, 2023

