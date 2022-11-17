0
Menu
Sports

There is always some influence in player selection - Dan Quaye

Da 5 Dan Quaye

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dan Quaye, a former defender for Accra Hearts of Oak does not agree with those who say there is no influence when selecting players.

Before Ghana announced the final squad for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18th there were several speculations about some individuals influencing player selection.

But during the official announcement of the Black Stars squad for the Mundial coach Otto Addo stated that he did the selection alongside his technical team.

Musician Stonebwoy even went further to say through his official Twitter page that "if you don't pay you don't play".

"Every agent want their play to go (World Cup) because if he goes he can get a big offer. It happens in Ghana often because what pains me is when we are playing qualifiers the players we are adding where were they," he said on Ernest Brew Smith TV as monitored by footballghana.com

"Why didn't they play the qualify someone's sweat...Nigeria vs Ghana it is like Hearts and Kotoko. Someone has sacrificed then you take him out then someone who is sleeping somewhere and not even thinking about playing for Ghana then you call that person to play and take out those who qualified the team,"



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: