There is an agenda to sack CK Akonnor- Coach Sarpong

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Outspoken Ghanaian football coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, has alleged that there is an agenda to sack Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.

The Black Stars coach has been criticized in the media and by fans on his recent call-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



Kwame Poku, a player invited from Colchester United in the English second-tier for the Afcon doubleheader has been the centre of criticism.



Coach Sarpong sharing his view on the recent brouhaha on the national team call up says Akonnor is not in charge of the team and also his national team call-ups are being influenced by some top officials of the GFA and;



“We need to investigate and find out who invited the player to come whether it was CK or somebody else. We cannot only blame CK. For me Coach Sarpong if you interfere with my selection I will resign. I will not allow anybody to interfere in my team selection. If it goes wrong you the coach will be sacrificed, he has to put his foot down. From where I sit, CK is not in charge of the team”, he told Happy 98.9FM in an exclusive interview.

“There has been an agenda to sack CK Akonnor long ago but they don’t know how to do it. Let’s go and play the games against South Africa and Sao Tome, something will happen.



“The technical director Lippert will be asked to take over the team temporarily”, he concluded.



CK Akonnor has named a 29-man squad for the games against South Africa and Sao Tome which come off on March 25 and 28 respectively.



The Black Stars need a win to book a place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be staged in Cameroon.