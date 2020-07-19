Sports News

There is anxiety on Palmer's case at CAS - Patrick Akoto

The communications director of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto

The communications director of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto, noted that there is an anxiety among the football fraternity ahead of CAS' decision on Wilfred Osei Palmer's case against the Ghana Football Association.

Palmer was disqualified from the presidential elections in 2019 by the Normalization Committee and dragged the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as a result.



Depending on the decision of CAS, another election may be held for the seat of the GFA President, leaving Kurt Okraku and his administration on tenterhooks. The decision will be made on 4th August.



Akoto stated that the anxiety is high and hopes that the decision is not postponed.

“I think that we shouldn’t go to this level [if CAS rules for Palmer] if we allowed people to contest for the elections. Somebody has won an election, is in office and now people are looking on his shoulders. The truth of the matter is that there is anxiety in the system."



"If anybody tells you that there is no anxiety in the football space [then they are kidding]. It is because of how we [football clubs] have become polarized with the realities of the ground because of political lines. Unfortunately, we are in this stage."



"By the 4th of August, we hope that CAS does not defer again and make a decision on the case. They have to nail it and make a decision that will be binding on everyone.”

