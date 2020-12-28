There is more pressure at AC Monza – KP Boateng

Ghana international forward Kevin-Prince Boateng believes there is more pressure at Italian Serie B outfit AC Monza than a chunk of the Serie A clubs.

The 33-year-old joined the Serie B side in the summer transfer window from Fiorentina and has been an integral member of the squad.



According to him, there is much pressure at AC Monza than many other clubs who ply their trade in the Serie A.

“I could never say no to [Adriano] Galliani and [Silvio] Berlusconi. They helped me to become a man, I couldn’t turn down their offer. Berlusconi called me and said: ‘My son, come back home,’ there weren’t many more things to say," he said.



“My career has been full of shocking decisions. One year and a half ago I was playing for Barcelona, now I am in Serie B. I could have moved to the USA, but I preferred to be happy. There is more pressure here than in many other Serie A clubs,” he added.