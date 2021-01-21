There is no money in Ghana football - Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has said that his return to the Ghana Premier League to take charge of the Phobians is not to make money.

The 60-year-old Serbian coach returned to the Ghanaian giants after parting ways with them in 2009.



Accra Hearts of Oak won their 20th Ghana Premier League title in that season.



After confirming to Bright Kankam Boadu in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM that he has signed a two-year contract with the Phobians, he stated that his return was not to make money.

“I signed a 2-year contract with Hearts and what is in the contract is between me and the club.”



“Ghanaian clubs don't have money and we are not talking about money. I would have been in China if I needed a lot of money. I'm Hearts Coach and will remain in Hearts,” he concluded.



Kosta Papic was named as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak on December 1, 2020, to replace Edward Nii Odoom.