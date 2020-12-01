'There is no pressure on me' - Liberty coach insists despite winless run

Liberty Professional head coach, David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals coach, David Ocloo has said that the club's directors have faith in him despite their poor form in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

After three matches in the current season, the Scientific Soccer Lads have three points. They have drawn all their games despite playing at home twice.



Liberty would have picked up maximum points in their two home against Bechem and Eleven Wonders if they were clinical in front of the goal because in both games they dominated and created the better chances.



"There is no pressure on me. There are three things in football, that is a win, draw and lose," he said as quoted by 3Sports.

"If we should be losing, that is where they will complain but we keep on drawing which means we are getting somewhere. It’s just that we have to push for the win,” he added.



Liberty travels to Berekum Chelsea this weekend, hoping to secure their first win of the season.