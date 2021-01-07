There is no smoke without fire - Jonathan Mensah speaks on Black Stars captaincy

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah has reacted to the purported captaincy feud that exists in the senior national soccer team.

Ghana in the last decade has been to the Africa Cup of Nations final twice but has failed to win the trophy on both occasions making the country wait for 3 years without a continental trophy.



This and other abysmal performances of the Black Stars especially in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2017 and 2019 Afcon have been attributed to the alleged captaincy feud that ensued between former captain Asamoah Gyan and current captain Andre Dede Ayew.



A similar rivalry was purported to have existed between Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah.



Though authorities and other players have denied the report of a captaincy feud in the camp of the Black Stars, Jonathan Mensah who is an integral member of the squad has said otherwise.



According to the Columbus Crew captain who has been missing in the Black Stars in recent times, officials who are close to the team cannot continue to deny these reports when they know the captaincy rival is real and not a myth



"The fact that it comes out should tell you that there is something like that there. This is because if there is nothing, you won't hear anything and every rumour they say comes with a certain iota of truth in it," Jonathan Mensh told Saddick Adams Obama in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.

"For us to do well, we need to be honest with ourselves because we cannot continue to deceive ourselves that it is not happening when we truly know that it is happening."



"And you cannot solve a problem when you have not admitted there is indeed a problem in the team."



Jonathan Mensah has made 65 appearances for the Black Stars and has scored a goal.



Watch Jonathan Mensah's interview in the post below:



