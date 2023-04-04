There is no spirituality attached to football - Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha believes that football and the spiritual world have no connection.

Many times, people associate the outcome of a football match with activities that happen in the spiritual realm.



Ghana’s failure to win the AFCON trophy after 41 years has often been blamed on spirituality but Prophet Kumchacha disagrees with.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Prophet Kumchacha stated that Ghana football will progress if there is consistency in the team and players are well prepared for matches.



“There is no spirituality in football. I’m telling you the truth. If the deaf could speak you would have heard what he could have said. Because the devil cannot speak, people always blame the devil and witches” Prophet Kumchacha said.

He added, “If all the coaches agree to speak including Kwesi Appiah, the things they would have said, it won't be easy in this country. There is no spirituality attached to football, just train, prepare well and select the best players.”



“Recently someone called me to fast for the Black Stars team, I declined because its foolish to do so, I can't afford to get an ulcer because of football,” Prophet Kumchacha concluded.



