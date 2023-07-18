There is no way Ghana will not go to the 2026 World Cup - Moses Armah Parker

Ex-member of the Black Stars Management Committee, Moses Armah Parker

A former member of the Black Stars Management Committee, Moses Armah Parker has expressed confidence in Ghana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

The four-time African champions have been placed in Group I alongside Mali, Comoros, Central African Republic, Madagascar, and Chad.



While some have labelled the group as challenging, former Black Stars players have advised the team to remain focused and avoid complacency to secure a spot in the tournament, considering their recent underwhelming performances.



Moses Armah Parker who currently serves as the president of Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC, believes that the group presents a favourable opportunity for Ghana to qualify for the World Cup.



“I think the draw favours Ghana. There is no way Ghana will not go to the World Cup,” he told Adom FM.



He also stressed the importance of unity and support for the team's coach, Chris Hughton.

“Chris Hughton just took up the job and we need to offer him our support. We also need to prepare well and put measures in place,” he said.



The Black Stars are eager to secure their fifth World Cup appearance, having participated in the Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Qatar 2022 World Cups.



The qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup are scheduled to commence in November.



JNA/KPE