There is no way I want to be better than my son - Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah and his son, Rodney Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen 'Tornardo' Appiah says that there is no way he wants to be better than his son Rodney Appiah who is also a footballer.

Son of the former Ghana captain, Rodney Appiah is also a footballer and signed for Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics in the second round of the Ghana Premier League transfer window.



Appiah speaking in an interview on TV3's 'WarmUp Plus' Show on Saturday morning, revealed that he wants his son to be better than him but always advises him to chart his own path and not follow him because they are two different persons.



"Rodney listens and taking that decision it was not easy and when you become a father you will know how it means.

"And when he said he want to be better than me I was happy because as a father there is no way I want to be better than my children never!"



"He is coming so the mindset of being better than me is fantastic but I always tell him you are Rodney Appiah and I'm Stephen Appiah I came to this world with a different spirit so you just follow your spirit and don't be like me you just play and play better than me don't be like me," he said