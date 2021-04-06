There is no way Kotoko can beat us - Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni

Bechem United midfielder, Hafiz Konkoni

Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni says Asante Kotoko cannot beat his outfit when they play the outstanding matchday 16 game of the Ghana Premier League.

The game which was supposed to take place a month ago was called off as a result of a heavy downpour that left areas of the pitch in an unplayable condition.



In spite of that, the Ghana Football Association has set Wednesday, April 7 to clear the outstanding fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



In an interview with the club’s media, Konkoni said, “There’s no way Kotoko can beat Bechem United in Obuasi tomorrow because the player's confidence is high and everyone is ready to face them and show what we’re capable of doing.”

“Everyone is buzzing to go and we cannot wait for the match tomorrow because all the players’ morale is high and everyone is in a good spirit for the clash against Asante Kotoko”, he added.



Hafiz Konkoni has scored five goals and provided four assists in 15 games for the Hunters this season.