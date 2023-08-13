There is nothing right now in the transfer speculations about Mohammed Kudus - Ajax coach insists

Mohammed Kudus

The manager of Ajax, Maurice Steijn is still hopeful that Ghana star Mohammed Kudus will stay at the club for the 2023/24 football season.

All summer, the Black Stars poster boy has been the subject of transfer speculations.



On Saturday when Ajax faced Heracles in the first match of the new Dutch Eredivisie season, Mohammed Kudus started for his team and scored in the 4-1 comeback win.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Ajax manager Maurice Steijn said despite the many speculations, there is nothing as far as the possible transfer of the midfielder is concerned.

According to the gaffer, the player is focused on doing his best for Ajax.



"I have read a lot of reports about Kudus this week but there is literally nothing right now that points to him leaving. I spoke to him this week and he is fully focused on Ajax. He is a jewel for Ajax,” Maurice Steijn said.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that Ajax are still working on a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus before the summer transfer window closes.