There is pressure to appoint a competent coach - GFA on Black Stars job

Black Stars Nicaragua1 610x400 The Black Stars of Ghana

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has said that they are under pressure to appoint a competent coach to lead the Black Stars.

The Black Stars coaching job became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned from the position following Ghana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

With new reports claiming that three coaches, namely former Egypt head coach, Hector Cuper, Chris Hughton, and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren, have been shortlisted, the GFA denied the news while stating that they are taking their time to properly vet the applicants because they are under pressure to appoint a competent person.

"We haven’t made any shortlist and at the right time, we will. The job is open for all. Once you are a competent coach.

"There is pressure to appoint a competent coach. We are not looking at race or colour but just a competent coach," Henry Asante Twum said on State of the Affairs programme on GHOne TV.

Meanwhile, former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has confirmed that he has applied for the job as he hopes to handle the team for the third time.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
