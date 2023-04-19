There must be a deliberate effort for the goal of football for development to be achieved – Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku was present for the official launch of the GFA Foundation on Tuesday, April 18.

Delivering an address at the launch, the association’s president stressed that for the ultimate goal of football development to be achieved, there must be a deliberate effort.



‘’At the GFA, we believe that football should be used as a powerful tool for development. The Ghana Football Association now maintains that for the ultimate goal of football for development to be achieved, there should be deliberate, concerted, and coordinated efforts in this regard,” Kurt Okraku shared.



The Ghana FA president continued, ‘’It is against this background that the Football Association is today establishing the GFA Foundation. We are doing this as a single-purpose vehicle to drive all GFA-related Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) initiatives in the country and beyond.

‘’The Ghana Football Association Foundation will be a social investment and sustainability management structure for our dear Football Association. The Foundation will have a tagline #GFACARES.”



According to him, the GFA Foundation will serve as a vehicle to drive all GFA-related corporate social responsibilities including the welfare of industry players, and attending to the needy in society.