1
Menu
Sports

There’s no way Hearts of Oak would beat us on Jan. 28 – Medeama goalkeeper

Medeama Win Medeama Sporting Club

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama goalkeeper, Felix Kyei is confident that his side would beat Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League encounter on Saturday, January 28, 2022.

Last season Medeama beat Hearts of Oak at home but lost the second leg by a similar 1-0 scoreline.

Ahead of the second leg, Felix Kyei has stated that they would leave no stone unturned in the match against the Phobians.

“Hearts of Oak can’t score us and we are going all out to ensure that we get the three maximum points because we have to put in much effort to ensure that we win the league,” the goalkeeper told Medeama TV in an interview.

“Last season, Medeama was second but this season we have to be first.

“We need the support of the fans because it's hard playing without them. They should come in their numbers because we would try and give them the three points they need,” he added.

Medeama are currently 10th on the league table with Hearts of Oak in 4th place on the log.

JNA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Related Articles: