There’s no way Hearts of Oak would beat us on Jan. 28 – Medeama goalkeeper

Medeama Sporting Club

Medeama goalkeeper, Felix Kyei is confident that his side would beat Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League encounter on Saturday, January 28, 2022.

Last season Medeama beat Hearts of Oak at home but lost the second leg by a similar 1-0 scoreline.



Ahead of the second leg, Felix Kyei has stated that they would leave no stone unturned in the match against the Phobians.



“Hearts of Oak can’t score us and we are going all out to ensure that we get the three maximum points because we have to put in much effort to ensure that we win the league,” the goalkeeper told Medeama TV in an interview.



“Last season, Medeama was second but this season we have to be first.

“We need the support of the fans because it's hard playing without them. They should come in their numbers because we would try and give them the three points they need,” he added.



Medeama are currently 10th on the league table with Hearts of Oak in 4th place on the log.



JNA/SARA