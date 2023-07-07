There should be a massive shakeup at the GFA - NPP MP

MP for Subin Constituency, Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi

The Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency who doubles as the Vice-Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports, Eugene Boakye Antwi, says the Ghana Football Association needs a new change of leadership to save the diminishing standards of our football.

In recent times, the various Ghana national teams have had a torrid time in tournaments as they keep exhibiting woeful performance from the 2021 AFCON, U-20 failing to qualify for the World Cup, Black Maidens being banned and fined for age-cheating, the poor display of the Black Stars ‘B’ team during the 2023 CHAN held in Algeria.



What has raised much concern was when Ghana's Black Meteors had an early exit from the ongoing U-23 AFCON in Morocco after winning just a game, a narrow 3-2 win in Group A over Congo on Sunday, June 25, before a porous display against Morocco in a 5-1 defeat and finally said goodbye to campaign on Tuesday, June 27 following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Guinea.



According to the lawmaker, it will be a good decision to change the handlers of football in the country.

“The way forward is that there has to be a massive shakeup at the GFA. The narrative out there about the operations of the FA is not reassuring. You may have an interest in dictating to coaches which players to field among other things. If these rumors are true then I am really afraid for the future of our football,” he told Citi Sports.



The GFA has fixed Friday, July 10, 2023, as the date for their 29th ordinary congress where a date for the next FA elections might be a subject for discussion.



