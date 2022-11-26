2
There was no need to consult VAR in Ghana game - Portugal coach

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Portugal, Fernando Santos says that there was no need for the American referee Ismail Elfath to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as there was an incident.

Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 on Thursday in their Group H opener with Portugal's first goal a contentious one as Ronaldo dives for the penalty.

The Black Stars felt cheated as Cristiano Ronaldo sold the American referee a dive which he bought without consulting the VAR.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after the referee awarded a highly contentious penalty for Portugal after an apparent dive from the former Manchester United forward following a close incident with Mohammed Salisu.

The American referee immediately pointed to the spot resisting all attempts to have a second look at the incident on the video assistant referee despite protestation from the Ghanaian players.

"I think if the VAR team had felt the referee should consult the VAR, they would have prompted him. I also think Joao Felix was fouled at a point and I expected the referee to check the VAR but he didn’t. So I don’t think there was a call the VAR would have been necessary for the referee."

The Black Stars improved in the second half as Mohammed Kudus’ shot went wide of the post after a decent build-up from midfield.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew equalized from close range as he tapped in a cross from Baba Abdul Rahman after the Portugal defense failed to deal with it.

A few minutes later, Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to close the contest as Joao Felix converted a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroked in just seconds after coming on.

With the heading to an end, Osman Bukhari headed in a late consolation for the lack of Stars and there could have been real drama in the ninth minute of stoppage time as Inaki Williams intercepted a ball from Diogo Costa but the Athletic Bilbao forward slipped at the crucial moment and a feeble shot was cleared off the line.

Ghana will now concentrate on their next game on Monday against Korea.

