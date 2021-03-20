There will always be controversy in Black Stars squad selection - Osman Seidu

The Senior National team

Osman Seidu, a Ghanaian football coach has stated that selections in the Black Stars squad will always bring controversy.

On Thursday, the 29-man squad of the Black Stars was released ahead of the final round of the AFCON qualifiers. The list brought some controversy among fans.



Seidu, in an interview with Joy FM highlighted the fact that the controversy will always be there.

“I think it has to do with opinions and the way people do things differently. If we [fans] are allowed to pick players for the Black Stars, we would definitely have different opinions. There will always be controversy when it comes to selection of players,” he said.



“But the bottom line is the standard and quality of players called. That is where the argument should be. What process did we go through before selecting these players? The most important thing is the end result. If we do not get the needed result, there will be issues. Disagreeing with selections will always be an issue,” he concluded.